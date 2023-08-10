Altagram Apologizes for Not Crediting Staff on Baldur’s Gate 3 and Commits to Change

Translation company Altagram has issued a public apology and a set of commitments to address the lack of credit given to its freelancers who worked on Baldur’s Gate 3 for several years.

Altagram acknowledged that the omission of translator credits in their contribution to Baldur’s Gate 3 had caused frustration and disappointment among the freelance translator community. Initially, the disappointment was directed towards Baldur’s Gate 3 developer, Larian. However, Larian clarified that Altagram had not provided a complete list of names and confirmed that they are actively working on adding all the missing credits in an upcoming patch.

In its statement, Altagram took full responsibility for the omission and expressed apologies for the impact it had on their freelancers. The company stated that they are learning from this experience and thoroughly reviewing their internal processes regarding credits. Altagram also expressed gratitude to Larian for the opportunity to rectify the error promptly and assured that the names of the Brazilian Portuguese translators would be included in a future game patch.

This recent incident is not the first time Altagram has faced criticism for failing to credit its staff. In June, the company issued a short statement apologizing for excluding its German freelance translation team from the credits of Diablo 4.

Altagram acknowledges the frustration experienced by freelancers in the industry and aspires to be a positive example for proper credit accreditation in games. The company outlined seven commitments to ensure better crediting practices, such as establishing an internal crediting committee, improving transparency between clients and staff, and adhering to the IGDA guidelines.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian collaborated with seven translation companies to localize the game’s massive million-word script into 11 languages over several years. The issue of missing staff credits is not unique to Altagram and has been raised in previous instances, including translations for Persona 3 and 4 remasters and the credits of Callisto Protocol.

Altagram’s public apology and commitment to change demonstrate their recognition of the importance of acknowledging the contributions of their freelancers and their dedication to improving the crediting practices in the industry.