Baldur’s Gate 3 Beginner Tips and Tricks Guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex game that offers players numerous ways to approach every situation. Battles are influenced by various factors, some of which are beyond your control. However, if you understand how to manipulate the game world, you can gain significant advantages by cooperating with your party members.

The challenge, though, is that Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t provide much guidance, leaving players to stumble around in the dark until they figure things out the hard way. This is where our beginner tips and tricks guide comes in to help you navigate the game more smoothly and make the most of your time in Faerun.

One important tip is to save frequently. The consequences of your actions in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be unpredictable, so it’s wise to maintain multiple save files to fall back on in case something goes wrong.

Another tip is to stick together with your party members. Sometimes, they might get separated from the group accidentally. Make sure to keep them in line and rejoin any members who get stuck on obstacles.

Additionally, when making choices in the game, keep in mind that you can’t please everyone. It’s impossible to satisfy all companions, so it’s best to focus on a few who align with your preferred playstyle and build relationships with them.

Inspiration is a mechanic that allows you to reroll failed skill checks. Certain actions or choices in line with a character’s background can inspire them, granting them this ability. However, inspiration is separate from approval, which has no impact on inspiration.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different classes and subclasses. You can change your class early on and even multiclass as you level up. Take advantage of this feature to find the playstyle that suits you best.

Finally, when taking a long rest at the campsite, make sure to converse with your party members. They may have important things to say or deeper conversations that can enhance your relationships.

By following these beginner tips and tricks, you’ll have a smoother and more enjoyable experience playing Baldur’s Gate 3.