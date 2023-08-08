Play Baldur’s Gate 3 with a Gamepad for a Better Experience

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a Dungeons & Dragons video game that aims to replicate the tabletop experience digitally. It offers players a variety of tools to break the rules, survive fights, solve puzzles, and navigate conversations in creative ways. However, if you’re new to this type of open-ended gameplay or are unfamiliar with the spirit of modern tabletop games, the abundance of options available to you might not be immediately apparent, especially during combat.

To address this issue, my advice is to play with a gamepad at least once. The gamepad offers a simpler way to navigate the game’s complex mechanics, with clearly defined buttons and menus. While it may take some time to get used to, it provides precise control and allows for tinkering and strategizing. Initially, it might feel like you need to watch an experienced player to fully grasp all the possibilities available to you, which is not a bad idea.

Switching to a gamepad can help mitigate this learning curve. Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, have done an excellent job making the game playable on the gamepad. The interface presents most of your character’s actions through radial menus, offering a clear overview of your available options at any given moment and encouraging experimentation.

Although the gamepad experience is not always flawless and some actions may be easily overlooked, the principle remains the same: approaching something with a fresh perspective can help you break free from a rut and realize the full potential of what is possible.

After trying out the gamepad, you can always revert to using mouse and keyboard controls if you prefer. This recommendation is meant to provide a different experience and show you what it has to offer. Give it a chance and see how it enhances your gameplay.