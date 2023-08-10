Baldur’s Gate 3 Becomes Highest-Rated Game of 2023 on Metacritic

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has surpassed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the highest-rated game of 2023 on Metacritic. Currently, the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy RPG has a score of 97 on the review aggregate site, edging out Tears of the Kingdom’s score of 96.

It’s important to note that the overall score of Baldur’s Gate 3 may change as more reviews are published in the coming days. Reviewers, including Kotaku, were given access to the game only a few days before its PC launch on August 3. The game is dense and lengthy, with an estimated playthrough time of around 55 hours. Additionally, some reviewers, who have yet to finish the game, haven’t assigned an official score or final verdict.

Despite these factors, Baldur’s Gate 3 currently has a higher weighted average than any other game released this year, based on its first 14 reviews. Some of these reviews have given the game a glowing 5 out of 5 or 10 out of 10 score. Kotaku will also be publishing its review soon.

While Kotaku’s review won’t affect the game’s Metacritic standing, it is worth acknowledging the significance of Baldur’s Gate 3 holding the top-rated spot, even if it may not remain there. This achievement is particularly notable in a year where many of the highest-scoring games have been remakes or remasters.

For those interested in the game due to its high scores, there are tips available to help players get started and excel in combat.