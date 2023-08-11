Baldur’s Gate 3 Challenges The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Game of the Year

Larian Studios’ latest PC release, Baldur’s Gate 3, has emerged as a strong contender for the ‘Game of the Year’ title, rivaling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game has swiftly climbed to the top of Metacritic’s rankings, securing the highest rating of any game released in 2023 so far.

With a critic score of ’97’, Baldur’s Gate 3 has surpassed Tears of the Kingdom’s score of ’96’, and it now stands among the “top 25 highest-rated games ever” on Metacritic. It is worth noting that the current rating is based on only 18 critic reviews, whereas Zelda has received feedback from 145 outlets.

Despite the limited number of reviews, Baldur’s Gate 3 is already being hailed as one of the greatest role-playing game experiences to date. Critics have praised the game for its comprehensive content and its successful release.

In terms of user scores, Baldur’s Gate 3 has achieved a rating of 9.4 out of 10 based on over 3,500 reviews, while Tears of the Kingdom has received a rating of 8.4 out of 10 from more than 8,300 user reviews.

Other notable titles in Metacritic’s top 10 highest-rated games of the year include Metroid Prime Remastered, which holds the third spot with a critic score of 94, as well as Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, Street Fighter 6, and the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wave 4 DLC, which occupies the eighth position. Additionally, several major game releases are yet to come later this year.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 is not available on the Nintendo Switch, players can still explore Larian’s critically acclaimed RPG, Divinity: Original Sin 2, which was released on the hybrid system in 2019.

Are you planning to try out Baldur’s Gate 3, or are you still engrossed in Tears of the Kingdom? Share your thoughts below.