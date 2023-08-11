Baldur’s Gate 3 Emerges as Strong Competitor for Game of the Year

Larian Studios’ latest PC release, Baldur’s Gate 3, has quickly climbed to the top of Metacritic as the highest-rated game of 2023. With a score of 97, it currently outshines The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s rating of 96, claiming a position among the “top 25 highest-rated games ever” on the website.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 has only received 18 critic reviews so far, compared to Zelda’s 145, it has already been praised as one of the best role-playing experiences of all time. The game was commended for its completeness upon release, indicating that its popularity is unlikely to wane.

In terms of user scores on Metacritic, Baldur’s Gate 3 holds a solid 9.4 rating based on over 3,500 reviews, while Tears of the Kingdom is rated 8.4 out of 10 based on more than 8,300 user reviews. However, it should be noted that Baldur’s Gate 3 has only been available for one week.

Metroid Prime Remastered ranks third on Metacritic’s list of highest-rated games of 2023 thus far, with a score of 94. Other notable entries include Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6, as well as Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wave 4 DLC, which secured the eighth position. Additionally, there are several other highly anticipated releases slated for later this year.

While Tears of the Kingdom received an exceptional 10 out of 10 score from us at Nintendo Life, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers another opportunity to explore Larian’s excellence in RPG gaming. Although it is not available on the Nintendo Switch, players can still enjoy Larian’s “excellent” RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, which was released on the hybrid system in 2019.

Are you planning to delve into Baldur’s Gate 3, or are you still engrossed in Tears of the Kingdom? Share your thoughts below.