Baldur’s Gate 3 Emerges as Strong Contender for Game of the Year

It seems that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have found a serious competitor for the title of ‘Game of the Year’. Baldur’s Gate 3, the latest PC release from Larian Studios, has skyrocketed to the top of Metacritic, earning the highest rating of any game in 2023.

With a score of ’97’, Baldur’s Gate 3 currently outshines Tears of the Kingdom’s score of ’96’, placing it among the “top 25 highest-rated games ever” on the site. However, it is worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been reviewed by only 18 critics so far, while Zelda has received reviews from 145 outlets, so these rankings could change.

Despite the early stage of its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been hailed as one of the greatest role-playing experiences of all time, praised for its completeness and quality. This suggests that the enthusiasm for the game is likely to continue.

In terms of user scores on Metacritic, Baldur’s Gate 3 currently holds a 9.4 rating based on 3,500+ ratings, while Tears of the Kingdom has an 8.4 rating from 8,300+ user reviews. It is important to remember that Baldur’s Gate 3 has only been available for a week.

Other highly-rated games on Metacritic this year include Metroid Prime Remastered in third place with a score of 94, Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, Street Fighter 6, and Monolith Soft’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wave 4 DLC. Additionally, there are several promising releases still to come later this year.

While Tears of the Kingdom was given an “outstanding” 10 out of 10 score on Nintendo Life, Baldur’s Gate 3, despite not being available on the Switch, offers a highly acclaimed alternative with Larian’s “excellent” RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Are you planning to try out Baldur’s Gate 3, or are you still immersed in Tears of the Kingdom? Let us know in the comments.