Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Stats Revealed by Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available for approximately one week, and Larian Studios has shared some early statistics based on player decisions. The studio has provided data on popular character choices as well as custom character preferences.

According to Larian Studios, 93 percent of players have created custom characters for their first playthrough. However, the 7 percent who opted for pre-made characters have spread out their choices among all six potential Origin characters. The current popularity ranking for Origin characters is as follows:

6. Lae’zel with 11,765 players

5. Wyll with 14,862 players

4. Shadowheart with 15,966 players

3. Astarion with 22,286 players

2. Karlach with 22,514 players

1. Gale with 27,784 players

Gale, a fan favorite, appears to be winning the popularity contest. However, Karlach is also receiving significant affection from players. Gale is not only popular as a companion but is also a sought-after romantic interest, although he falls behind Shadowheart in this regard.

It is worth noting that Astarion, the unambiguously evil vampire, has reportedly broken the hearts of almost 100,000 players since the game’s release. As for Gale, while he is beloved, his spells have caused numerous player deaths, with friendly fire from his attacks ranking as the seventh-highest cause of death in the game. Players are advised to simply walk around the fire to avoid such fatalities.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have shown a strong preference for creating their own characters and have taken a liking to Gale. These early statistics provide insights into the player community’s choices and preferences in the game.