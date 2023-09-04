Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrunning Reaches Sub-Four Minute Mark with New Tactic

Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunners have accomplished a remarkable feat, achieving completion times below the four-minute mark using a new strategy known as “Shadowboxing.” ImTaiyl recently set a new world record of 3:57.96 in the Any% Speedrun category, shortly after Mae set a record of 4:15.

To execute the Shadowboxing tactic, speedrunners kill the popular Cleric companion, Shadowheart, upon meeting her if she is not rescued aboard the Nautiloid. They then proceed to stuff her body into a box, such as a wooden trunk found in the camp. Despite the macabre nature of the tactic, it adds a humorous aspect to the speedrunning experience.

The next step involves setting the ground on fire and throwing the box into the flames, causing it to ignite. They then insert Shadowheart’s corpse into the burning box. Manipulating the box allows the speedrunner to skip to the end of Act 2. Following this, the standard technique of igniting Gale’s chest bomb triggers one of the game’s worst endings.

ImTaiyl expressed astonishment at the speed at which this run was completed and emphasized their determination to continue improving their time. Given the enthusiasm of the speedrunning community for Baldur’s Gate 3, it is highly likely that this record will be broken multiple times in the coming months.

However, there is speculation as to whether Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, will patch out the Shadowboxing method due to its nature as a glitch. In anticipation of this, speedrunners may need to discover alternative tactics that are less macabre.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has attracted significant attention since its launch, receiving positive reviews and quickly becoming one of the most popular games on Steam. Notably, it has gained attention for its explicit content, sparking surprise among players. IGN has commended the game for its tactical combat, compelling story, polished presentation, and the rewarding experience it offers to players.

