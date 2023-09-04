Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrun Record Set Under Five Minutes with ‘Shadowboxing’ Trick

Baldur’s Gate 3’s speedrunning community has achieved a remarkable feat by finishing the game in under five minutes through a new technique called “Shadowboxing.” This method involves a creative use of game mechanics to manipulate the story and skip large portions of gameplay.

The record-breaking speedrun was accomplished by a well-known player named Mae. Starting the game as Gale, the player character, Mae selected specific spells that allowed her to bypass combat encounters in the first act. She then proceeded to the Mountain Pass, where Shadowheart automatically joined the party due to story reasons.

The key to the “Shadowboxing” trick is desecrating Shadowheart’s remains. Mae placed her corpse in a crate, set it on fire, and shook it vigorously. Surprisingly, this caused the game to glitch, skipping the entire second act. Mae was then transported directly to the final boss fight of Act 2.

To complete the speedrun, Mae chose the ending in which Gale detonates a chest nuke in the Cult of the Absolute’s hideout, transforming everyone into Mindflayers. The credits rolled, marking the completion of the game in just four minutes and 15 seconds.

Mae’s achievement in the Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunning community is highly regarded, as she holds multiple records in the any% and sex% categories. Her latest record beats the next fastest run by a margin of 11 seconds, solidifying her position as a top player.

While achieving a sub-five-minute run may be challenging for most players, there are guides available to assist in maximizing the gaming experience. These guides cover various aspects of the game, including character builds and leveling strategies.

In conclusion, the “Shadowboxing” trick has revolutionized Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunning by allowing players to complete the game in record time. Mae’s exceptional performance showcases the ingenuity and dedication of the speedrunning community. The game’s developers, Larian Studios, may patch this trick in the future to maintain balance and integrity within the game.

Definitions:

– Speedrun: A playthrough of a video game with the goal of completing it as quickly as possible, often exploiting glitches or shortcuts.

– Game mechanics: The rules, systems, and interactions within a video game that govern gameplay.

– Glitch: An unintended programming error or flaw that allows players to manipulate the game’s mechanics for an advantage.

– Mindflayer: A creature in the Baldur’s Gate game series that resembles a tentacled humanoid and possesses powerful psionic abilities.

