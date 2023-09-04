Speedrunner Mae Sets New World Record in Baldur’s Gate 3 with a Cursed Strategy

Speedrunner Mae has recently set a new world record in completing the RPG game Baldur’s Gate 3 in under five minutes using an unconventional strategy called “Shadowboxing”. Mae uploaded a YouTube video detailing the strategy, which involves killing the character Shadowheart and placing her body in a box.

The speedrun begins with Mae selecting Gale as her player character and using specific spells to bypass combat encounters and reach the Mountain Pass quickly. Shadowheart, a story-essential character, automatically joins Mae’s party at this point. However, the game-breaking part of the strategy occurs when Shadowheart is killed and placed in a container. Interestingly, her character portrait is still displayed while in the box.

Mae then attempts to set the container on fire and shakes it around, causing the game to glitch and bring her straight to Act 2’s final boss. In Act 2, Mae triggers a chest bomb, resulting in the death of the entire party and transforming those carrying an Illithid Tadpole into Mind Flayers. The speedrun concludes with the credits rolling at exactly 4 minutes and 15 seconds since the start.

While this is not the first speedrun of Baldur’s Gate 3, it showcases the innovative ways players are finding to bypass parts of the game. However, these game-breaking exploits tend to get patched out as the developers become aware of them. Mae’s speedrun highlights the creativity and competitiveness within the speedrunning community.

Aside from speedrunning the game to complete it as quickly as possible, there are also players attempting “sex%” speedruns, where the goal is to romance a character as fast as possible. Whether or not these exploits will be possible on consoles, as the game releases on PlayStation and Xbox, remains to be seen.

In summary, speedrunner Mae has achieved a new world record in completing Baldur’s Gate 3 in under five minutes by utilizing the “Shadowboxing” strategy, involving killing Shadowheart and placing her body in a box. This unconventional approach showcases the creativity and competitive nature of the speedrunning community.