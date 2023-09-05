Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrun Records Broken with “Shadowboxing” Method

In a surprising turn of events, Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunners have discovered a new method called “Shadowboxing” that allows them to skip Act 2 and the Shadowlands, resulting in record-breaking completion times. YouTuber ImTaiyl recently achieved an impressive time of 3:57:96 for completing the game using this method.

Shadowboxing builds upon existing tricks that speedrunners have been using since the game’s launch. It is most effective when playing with Gale as the Origin Character and without Dark Urges. The strategy involves bypassing the Nautiloid and saving Shadowheart, then using Gale’s Enhanced Leap and Feather Fall spells to traverse most of Act 1. The speedrunners only pause briefly to listen to Elminster’s dialogue about Mystra before proceeding to the Shadowlands.

The trick that follows is rather gruesome and bizarre. After gaining control of Gale again, the player must set the ground on fire, kill Shadowheart, and place her inside a box. The box is then set on fire, leading the player to Act 3, where Gale is given the option to end the game (albeit a bad ending).

ImTaiyl explains in a separate video that there are fascinating glitches involved in this method. The game has a box glitch where dragging a box to a distant area and opening it while dragging it elsewhere causes the box to appear in the original out-of-bounds location. Burning the box with a deceased companion triggers the Act 3 scene. The trick lies in finding a glitched spot in the void at the beginning of Act 2’s Shadowlands where the box can be dropped. When it is set on fire with Shadowheart inside, it breaks, dropping her over the scene trigger point, allowing the player to switch to her and enter Act 3.

Shadowboxing has significantly reduced the time required to complete Baldur’s Gate 3 compared to previous records. ImTaiyl believes that an even faster completion time could have been achieved if not for an accident with the burning box. It remains to be seen whether these glitches will be patched in a future update or if Larian Studios will allow them to remain.

Source: GLHF (Josh Broadwell)