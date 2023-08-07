Two Major PC Games Release to Different Reactions

Two major games recently launched on PC, eliciting varying responses from the gaming community. The popularity of a game can often be gauged by the number of concurrent players it attracts on its first day. In this regard, “Baldur’s Gate III” has been one of the standout successes of the year.

“Baldur’s Gate III” is an anticipated Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) role-playing game that has been in early access for some time. It has emerged as one of the most successful games on the Steam platform. On its first day of release, the game attracted over 472,000 players, and it reached a peak of 814,666 players, making it one of the top ten most played games of all time on Steam.

In terms of peak figures, “Baldur’s Gate III” is second only to “Hogwarts Legacy,” which reached a peak of 879,308 players.

On the other hand, “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” previously a PlayStation 5 exclusive, has experienced a less positive reception on PC. While it has received praise for being one of the better console-to-PC ports in 2023, the game itself has garnered a “Very Positive” overall reaction.

This marks a significant improvement compared to the troubled launch of “The Last of Us Part I,” which took months to resolve. However, Steam players have shown little enthusiasm for spending time and money on “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.” It only reached a peak of 8,757 players on its release day, making it the third-worst debut for a first-party Sony title on Steam.

In comparison, the highest-performing PlayStation games converted to PC include “God of War” with 73,529 players, “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered” with 66,436 players, and “Horizon Zero Dawn” with 56,557 players.