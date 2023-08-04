Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Importance of Diversity in Romance Options

I have been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for about 20 hours now, and I have chosen Gale as my romance option. He is a human wizard who has both sassy and annoying traits, but there is also a sweetness and tragedy to him that appeals to me.

What sets Baldur’s Gate 3 apart is the wide range of romance options available. Unlike other games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, there are no restrictions based on race. This means that even characters like reptilian Dragonborns and short-statured Dwarves can experience love and romance.

While most romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3 are conventionally attractive humanoids, the game’s expansive character creator allows players to introduce more diverse and unconventional characters. The game’s characters are open to relationships with these “freaky monster men,” as long as certain boundaries are respected.

In comparison, Mass Effect and Dragon Age, despite featuring a variety of alien and fantasy races, have limited options for interspecies romance. The more unusual species in these games rarely get the opportunity to be part of a genuine romantic storyline.

Dragon Age does have some select romances that are specific to certain races, but there is a missed opportunity for more diversity. While certain romantic restrictions can contribute to storytelling and offer insights into characters’ identities, it is important to allow players to explore different types of relationships.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s approach to romance reminds us that even in the realm of sci-fi and fantasy, there is room for weirder and more diverse love stories. As RPGs continue to evolve, it is essential for developers to consider the importance of representation and inclusivity in the romantic experiences they offer players.

As we await the next installment of Mass Effect, I hope that BioWare takes a cue from Baldur’s Gate 3 and allows for more freedom and diversity in romance options. Let the weirdos have their love stories and embrace the full potential of inter species relationships.