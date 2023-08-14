Larian Studios Reveals Player Choices in Baldur’s Gate 3 First Week

Larian Studios has shared interesting data about player choices in the first week of Baldur’s Gate 3. Infographics indicate that the most popular races chosen by players are Half-Elf, followed by Human, Githyanki, Gnome, and Dwarf. It seems that conventionally attractive races are more favored, although Dragonborn stands out as an exception.

Moving on to class choices, the surprising winner is Paladin, offering unique roleplay opportunities. Sorcerer and Warlock, classes with Charisma scaling, come in second and third place respectively. The Cleric class receives the least attention due to the abundance of healing potions available, making it less valuable in the game.

One interesting feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the option to choose Origin characters as companions or main protagonists. This adds replayability as players can roleplay their favorite companion right from the start. Notably, the Dark Urge character, though an Origin character, is not listed in the graph as players are still able to customize them.

Larian Studios also shared various statistics on Steam, revealing how players approached the initial leg of the adventure, the number of NPCs pushed off cliffs, and the common causes of death. These insights provide a deeper understanding of how the gaming community engages with the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on Windows PC through Steam, while releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are planned for a later date. For a detailed review of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can refer to our article [link removed].