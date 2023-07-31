Baldur’s Gate 3 Release Date and Preload Information

After three years of successful early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 is almost here. The sequel to the influential tabletop CRPG series promises to provide a personalized experience for everyone with hundreds of hours of gameplay. With the release date a few days away, many people are confused about when the game will launch and when the preload begins.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will have its 1.0 launch on August 3rd, 2023 for PC. The release time for the PS5 launch has not been shared yet. Larian Studios, the developer of the game, has confirmed the release date and time for major countries through an official tweet.

On August 3rd, 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch at 8 AM Los Angeles time, 11 AM New York time, 11 AM Quebec time, 12 PM Rio De Janeiro time, 4 PM Dublin time, 5 PM Gent time, and 11 PM Kuala Lumpur time.

However, for some countries, the launch will happen on August 4th due to time zone differences. Players in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan can try the game on August 4th on PC.

Unfortunately, there is no option to preload the complete Baldur’s Gate 3 game. The reason for this is that the game was initially launched in early access in October 2020. During early access, players had access to the first act and could create characters of various classes. The game is technically “out” but still in active development. Therefore, the developers have not provided a traditional preload option to ensure players cannot access the 1.0 content before the release date.

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 3rd, 2023 for PC, with different launch times depending on the country. Preloading the game is not possible due to the nature of its early access release.