Baldur’s Gate 3: Release Date, Gameplay, and Story Details

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to release on August 3, 2023, for PC via Steam, GOG, and GeForce Now. The PlayStation 5 version will be available on September 6, 2023. Originally scheduled for August 31, 2023, the release date was altered following a recent announcement.

The game is a turn-based role-playing game inspired by the Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) 5th Edition. Players can create their own character, choosing a race and class from the D&D universe, and embark on an adventure in the Forgotten Realms.

Players have the option to create multiple characters and form a party with computer-generated characters or team up with others to play in co-op multiplayer. The game utilizes mechanics from the 5th Edition of D&D, including the use of a D20 dice to determine outcomes such as random encounters and combat.

Random encounters require players to make skill rolls or stat save rolls using the D20 dice. Success is determined by rolling equal to or greater than the requirement set by the game. Combat also follows a similar system, where players roll the D20 dice and compare the number to the Armor Class (AC) of the enemy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 features open-world elements, allowing players to choose dialogue options when interacting with NPCs and enemies, influencing their relationships and opening or closing different paths.

The game’s story is set 120 years after the events of Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn. Players’ characters are captured by mind flayers, creatures with psionic powers, who planned to turn them into mind flayers. However, an attack on the ship by a group of warriors leads to the player’s freedom and a crash landing in the land of Faerun. The player must now find a way to remove the parasite planted by the mind flayers and defend Faerun from their invasion.

With its immersive gameplay and captivating storyline, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players an exciting adventure in the Forgotten Realms.