Baldur’s Gate 3: Save Scumming and Embracing Failure

Millions of players are diving into Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam, eager to explore its challenging role-playing mechanics. With one finger hovering over the F5 key on their keyboards, they anxiously quicksave to avoid the time-consuming process of manually saving through the main menu. Save scumming has become an essential strategy in Baldur’s Gate 3, allowing players to reload previous saves and make different decisions.

Save scumming involves saving before critical moments to avoid undesirable outcomes, such as failing a dice check during a conversation or missing an important attack. Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for its chaotic freedom and unpredictable difficulty, making undesirable outcomes inevitable.

Larian Studios’ director of publishing, Michael Douse, advised players to “trust the dice.” This means accepting both successes and failures as part of the gameplay experience. Baldur’s Gate 3 embraces player failure and even accommodates it, giving the sense that there is no right or wrong approach. Streamers are proudly proclaiming their playthroughs as “no save scumming,” treating it as a badge of honor.

While some players take pride in their ability to navigate the game without save scumming, many others embrace it as a standard practice. Quickloading to the last save has become a common habit among players who aim for the perfect outcome. Save scumming has been a part of CRPGs since the release of Fallout in 1997, and it’s prevalent in other Dungeons & Dragons video games as well.

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents a unique challenge – can players resist the temptation to save scum on the hardest difficulty (Tactician) and accept the consequences of their decisions? It remains to be seen if anyone can accomplish this feat.

Currently available on PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 will have a console release at a later date. For more information, check out our guide on character building and the races and subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3.