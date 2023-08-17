Larian Studios Addresses Hotfix Issues and Outlines Future Patch Deployment

Larian Studios recently released Hotfix #4 for Baldur’s Gate 3, but due to unexpected crashes caused by the hotfix, the studio promptly reversed the update. However, Larian Studios has now re-deployed Hotfix #4 and has taken the experience as an opportunity to learn and improve their patch deployment process.

According to Larian, the crashes were caused by a rare compiler issue, which caught the studio off-guard. In order to diagnose the problem and minimize its impact, the decision was made to roll back the patch. Although this led to players being unable to continue their progress from the hotfix 4 saves, Larian considered it the better course of action.

To prevent similar issues in the future, Larian Studios has committed to implementing a more rigorous QA pipeline. This includes subjecting any changes made to future version candidates to comprehensive testing, which involves a global in-house QA team, automated testing, unit tests, and save-game compatibility testing.

Hotfix #4 addressed several issues, such as players getting stuck during a Long Rest due to companions not waking up and fixing a script problem that prevented some players from loading savegames. Additionally, Isobel’s health has been slightly increased to improve survivability, and resource restoration after Act II has been corrected.

Patch 1, announced earlier, is touted to contain approximately 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Larian Studios continues its ongoing efforts to further enhance Baldur’s Gate 3. For a detailed overview of the changes introduced in Hotfix #4, refer to the official release notes.

(Note: This article has been rewritten and formatted for clarity and length.)