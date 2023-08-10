CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baldur’s Gate 3 Introduces Cross-Save Functionality

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a game-changer in more ways than one. It is now the second most played game on Steam, surpassing popular titles like CS:GO and DOTA 2. However, its success goes beyond player numbers. The game has achieved remarkable success without implementing features like a battle pass or microtransactions. Moreover, it has been designed to appeal to a diverse range of players, regardless of race, gender, or sexuality. These qualities alone make Baldur’s Gate 3 an extraordinary game.

In a recent hotfix, developer Larian Studios made an announcement that blew the doors off the hinges for what developers can do with games. They stated, “As of today, we’re also reactivating cross-saves as we near our PlayStation 5 launch.” This feature had been deactivated earlier due to bugs experienced by some players during the PC launch.

Now players can save their progress on the Steam version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and, after creating a Larian Studios account, continue playing on their PlayStation 5. This means players are no longer confined to their desktop computers and uncomfortable chairs; they can enjoy the game from the comfort of their couch or on the road. The cross-save functionality also allows players to seamlessly switch between platforms without restarting their campaigns.

While cross-saves have been available in other games, such as Overwatch 2, Destiny 2, Fortnite, and Final Fantasy XIV, the inclusion of this feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 is making waves among players. It offers a fantastic treat for players and makes purchasing a second copy of the game worthwhile for those planning to play it on the PS5.

This news is particularly exciting for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3, as it adds another level of convenience and flexibility to their gaming experience.

