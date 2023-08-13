CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Identify Issue with Long Rests

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 13, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Identify Issue with Long Rests

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered an issue in the game that occurs during Act 3. According to user u/Neville_Lynwood on the official subreddit, not taking Long Rests can impede progress in the game. The lack of rest can cause narrative progression to break, leading to bugs and errors.

While it may make thematic sense to reflect on past events during a Long Rest, players are discouraged from doing so because it results in the loss of temporary buffs and elixirs. This lack of rest seems to be a root cause of some of the bugs and issues experienced by players.

To address this issue, u/Neville_Lynwood suggests taking regular Long Rests, even if they are not necessary. Whenever there is a main story progression or companion development, it is advisable to rest to prevent bugs from occurring. This is likened to clearing an email inbox daily to avoid a mess later on.

However, resting too often can also have negative consequences. Some quests may progress without the player’s involvement if they rest too frequently. It is important to find a balance between resting and progressing in the game.

Some players have expressed frustration as they were unaware of the importance of resting and did not rest for the majority of Act 1. They worry that they may have missed out on important story elements.

To address this issue, u/Neville_Lynwood suggests implementing a pop-up notification that suggests taking a rest to reflect on past events. This could gently encourage players to rest and prevent them from missing out on story elements.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised for its technical quality and polished release, with no major game-breaking issues. However, the issue with Long Rests and its impact on narrative progression is something that players hope will be addressed in future updates.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Second Expansion Introduces New Tera Type and Returns All Previous Starter Pokemon

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ten Useful iPhone Functions You Can Access Without Touching the Screen

Aug 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Meet the Oregon nomad who has been living in a TEEPEE for 11 years

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Acquiring a 3D Generative Model from 2D Images with FaceLit

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Technology Behind Satellite Communication Terminals: An In-depth Analysis

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments
News

Best Places to View the Perseid Meteor Shower Near DC

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Innovative Technologies Transforming the Base Station Antenna Landscape Worldwide

Aug 13, 2023 0 Comments