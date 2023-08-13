Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Identify Issue with Long Rests

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered an issue in the game that occurs during Act 3. According to user u/Neville_Lynwood on the official subreddit, not taking Long Rests can impede progress in the game. The lack of rest can cause narrative progression to break, leading to bugs and errors.

While it may make thematic sense to reflect on past events during a Long Rest, players are discouraged from doing so because it results in the loss of temporary buffs and elixirs. This lack of rest seems to be a root cause of some of the bugs and issues experienced by players.

To address this issue, u/Neville_Lynwood suggests taking regular Long Rests, even if they are not necessary. Whenever there is a main story progression or companion development, it is advisable to rest to prevent bugs from occurring. This is likened to clearing an email inbox daily to avoid a mess later on.

However, resting too often can also have negative consequences. Some quests may progress without the player’s involvement if they rest too frequently. It is important to find a balance between resting and progressing in the game.

Some players have expressed frustration as they were unaware of the importance of resting and did not rest for the majority of Act 1. They worry that they may have missed out on important story elements.

To address this issue, u/Neville_Lynwood suggests implementing a pop-up notification that suggests taking a rest to reflect on past events. This could gently encourage players to rest and prevent them from missing out on story elements.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised for its technical quality and polished release, with no major game-breaking issues. However, the issue with Long Rests and its impact on narrative progression is something that players hope will be addressed in future updates.