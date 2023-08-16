Baldur’s Gate 3: What PS5 Players Need to Know

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3 to arrive on PlayStation 5, the wait is almost over. PlayStation players will soon get the chance to dive into this massive CRPG and experience its amazing gameplay. While the specific release time for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 has not been announced, it is scheduled to be released on September 6 for all players.

However, if you have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will have the opportunity to start playing the game on September 3, three days earlier than the official release. The exact time when the game will unlock for early access has yet to be confirmed by Larian Studios.

As for the file size of the PS5 version, it has not been officially disclosed. But considering that the PC version has a file size of 122GB, it is reasonable to expect the PS5 version to be around that size or possibly slightly smaller.

For those who have preordered Baldur’s Gate 3, you can start preloading the game on September 1. Simply locate the title in your library and initiate the preload process.

To secure your copy of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can preorder either the Base or Deluxe versions through the PS5 store. Alternatively, you can opt for the Collector’s Edition physically.

Stay tuned for the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 and get ready to embark on an unforgettable CRPG adventure.