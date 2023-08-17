CityLife

Baldur’s Gate 3 Console Launch Dates and Preload Times for PS5 Revealed

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3’s console launch on PS5 is getting closer, and developer Larian Studios has revealed the preload times for the game. For players on PlayStation 5, there are two preload times to be aware of: the Digital Deluxe Edition on August 31st and the Standard Edition on September 4th.

For Digital Deluxe Edition owners, the preload will be available on August 31st, and they can start playing the game on September 2nd. The wider Standard Edition will be launching on September 6th, with the preload becoming available on September 4th.

Here are the preload times for both editions:

Digital Deluxe Edition Preload – 31st August:
– North America: 9am PDT / 10am MDT / 11am CDT / 12pm EDT
– UK/Ire: 5pm BST
– Europe: 6pm CEST / 7pm EEST
– Asia/Oceania: 1am JST / 12am AWST / 2am AEST

Standard Edition Preload – 4th September:
– North America: 9am PDT / 10am MDT / 11am CDT / 12pm EDT
– UK/Ire: 5pm BST
– Europe: 6pm CEST / 7pm EEST
– Asia/Oceania: 1am JST / 12am AWST / 2am AEST

Players who have the Digital Deluxe Edition will have early access to the game on September 2nd. The Standard Edition will officially launch on September 6th.

Are you planning to dive into Baldur’s Gate 3? If so, it’s time to start character planning, which is often the most exciting part of any RPG experience. Let us know your plans in the comments section below.

By Mampho Brescia

