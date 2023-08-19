The Impressive Performances in Baldur’s Gate 3: A Breakthrough for Games of This Size

Baldur’s Gate 3 is widely praised for its high-quality performances and the advanced technology used to bring them to life on screen. The game’s size and scope make this achievement even more remarkable. While there may be better performance capture work in other games, such as The Last of Us Part II, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a much wider scope for player interactions, including various dialogue triggers based on the player character’s height and race.

Despite not being as photorealistic or as finely detailed as The Last of Us Part II’s motion captured performances, Baldur’s Gate 3’s performances stand out for their ability to adapt to player choices. The game has less control over where the player looks and fewer places to hide, making it a significant achievement in terms of size and scope. It’s worth noting that Baldur’s Gate 3 was not developed by a AAA studio but was funded through a successful early access period, thanks to Larian Studios’ reputation for creating excellent CRPGs.

This isn’t the first time a game of significant size and scope has been recognized for its performances. In 2011, LA Noire gained attention for its facial mocap technology, which used a 360-degree digital video of an actor’s face wrapped around a 3D scan. However, this technique had limitations and didn’t fully escape the uncanny valley. David Cage, director of Heavy Rain, called it an “impressive dead end” compared to more traditional methods.

Cage’s statement received criticism at the time, but history has proven him right. No game has attempted a similar approach to LA Noire since then, while mocap technology has continued to improve with each generation.

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 3 stands out for its impressive performances and the technical achievement of adapting to player choices in a game of its size. It represents a significant step forward for games in this genre and showcases the advancements in performance capture technology.