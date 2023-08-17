Baldur’s Gate 3 Preloads Coming Soon for PS5 and Hotfix #4 Released for PC Players

Developer Larian has announced that preloads for Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 will begin on August 31st. The exact date for preloading depends on the version that users have pre-purchased. For those with the Digital Deluxe Edition, preloading can start at 5pm BST on August 31st before the game’s early access launch on September 2nd. Owners of the standard edition can start preloading on September 4th at 5pm BST, 48 hours prior to the general release on September 6th.

In addition to the preload news, Larian has released Hotfix #4 for PC players. This hotfix aims to address bugs and improve gameplay. While the patch notes for Hotfix #4 do not reveal any notable issues, it includes fixes for problems such as companions not waking up and the inability to load saved games. Players can refer to the patch notes for more details on the fixes.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received positive reception since its launch at the beginning of the month. It garnered an impressive 850,000 concurrent players on Steam during the past weekend. According to Metacritic, the game is currently the best-reviewed game of 2023.

PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to enjoying the benefits of bug fixes and ongoing improvements from Larian, as well as anticipated mid-game character customization in the near future. The latest Hotfix #4 represents the developer’s commitment to ensuring a smoother gameplay experience for players.

Eurogamer contributor Ruth Cassidy has recently shared her review of Baldur’s Gate 3. She describes the game as a critical success with some flaws along the way, giving it a rating of 4 out of 5. Her review highlights the epic nature of the CRPG adventure and the critical failures that players may encounter.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to generate excitement and positive feedback from players, and the upcoming preloads for PlayStation 5 users are sure to enhance the gaming experience even more.