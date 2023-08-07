CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baldur’s Gate 3 Tops PSN Pre-Order Charts in the US

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 has made a remarkable impact on the gaming community with its launch on PC. The game’s popularity has been so overwhelming that it even caused Steam to shake. Unsurprisingly, this positive buzz has spread to PlayStation players, catapulting the RPG to the top of pre-order charts in the largest market in the world.

Industry analyst Beni-Sales reports that Baldur’s Gate 3 has become the best-selling pre-order on PSN in the US, possibly due to PlayStation players feeling envious of their PC counterparts. However, Benji does not believe that the game will achieve the same astronomical sales numbers as the PC version once it launches on the PS5 on September 6th. It seems like a challenge to him.

The successful launch of the PC version has undoubtedly had a significant positive impact on the upcoming PlayStation 5 release of Baldur’s Gate 3. If Larian Studios manages to provide DualSense support, fans of expansive RPGs will have another treat in store. This is quite an accomplishment for a small, independent studio from Belgium that specializes in the relatively niche subgenre of CRPGs.

It is surprising that a Dungeons & Dragons CRPG, with turn-based combat reminiscent of Final Fantasy Tactics or XCOM, has managed to generate such excitement on the PlayStation platform. Especially considering the highly anticipated release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 this year. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

