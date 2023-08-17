Baldur’s Gate 3: PlayStation 5 Gamers Get Pre-Load Advantage and Early Access

Baldur’s Gate 3 PC fans have had the game since 3 August, but PlayStation 5 gamers will have two advantages that they didn’t. Larian Studios has announced that PS5 owners will be able to pre-load the game two days before its official release on 4 September. Additionally, purchasing the digital deluxe version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will grant players early access to Act 1 starting from 2 September.

In addition to these advantages, PS players will also benefit from having all the major fixes already implemented on PC included in their downloads. This means that they will be able to experience a more polished version of the game from the start. However, the game has not suffered significantly since its initial release.

While PC players may feel a bit disappointed for not having these advantages, it’s important to note that Baldur’s Gate 3 was released a whole month earlier than planned on PC. Therefore, they shouldn’t be too upset. This could be seen as a reward for PS5 players who had their release date delayed by a week.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already earned a top spot as the tenth best game of all time on Metacritic. It will be interesting to see if the love from PlayStation fans will overshadow the release of other highly anticipated games like Starfield. Nevertheless, this is an incredible time for RPG gamers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC and will be released on PlayStation for everyone on 6 September.