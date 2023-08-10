CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: Emergency Hotfix Released Due to Maxed Out Save Files Space

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 10, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3: Emergency Hotfix Released Due to Maxed Out Save Files Space

Game developer Larian Studios has issued an emergency hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3, addressing an issue where players were maxing out their personal story databases. The size of these databases, where players’ choices and actions are stored, has been changed to accommodate the overwhelming amount of player activity.

The launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 exceeded Larian’s expectations, with over 800,000 peak concurrent players, making it one of the largest games on Steam. According to analyst Mat Piscatella, Baldur’s Gate 3 accounted for nearly 28% of total player time spent on Steam on August 6, surpassing all other titles, including Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Players of Baldur’s Gate 3 are fully engrossed in the game, as evidenced by the rapid filling of their save file space shortly after launch. The emergency hotfix was a necessary response to address this issue.

Larian Studios is continuously working on improvements and has also reactivated cross-saves in anticipation of the PlayStation 5 launch. Hotfix 3 is currently in progress and will provide further fixes in the near future.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a vast virtual world filled with community debates, such as save scumming, and players eager to “fix” Shadowheart. You can read IGN’s updated review of Baldur’s Gate 3 for a comprehensive overview of the game.

For more information, IGN provides guides on building characters and the various races and subraces in Baldur’s Gate 3.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

SanDisk Faces Backlash Over Faulty Portable SSDs

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Starfield Special Edition

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives High Ratings and Strong Launch on Steam

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

China-based Tutoring Company Settles Lawsuit Over AI-Driven Hiring

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Timeline of Recent Updates to ChatGPT

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

SanDisk Faces Backlash Over Faulty Portable SSDs

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

University of North Florida Launches Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and DevOps Programs

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments