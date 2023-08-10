Baldur’s Gate 3: Emergency Hotfix Released Due to Maxed Out Save Files Space

Game developer Larian Studios has issued an emergency hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3, addressing an issue where players were maxing out their personal story databases. The size of these databases, where players’ choices and actions are stored, has been changed to accommodate the overwhelming amount of player activity.

The launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 exceeded Larian’s expectations, with over 800,000 peak concurrent players, making it one of the largest games on Steam. According to analyst Mat Piscatella, Baldur’s Gate 3 accounted for nearly 28% of total player time spent on Steam on August 6, surpassing all other titles, including Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Players of Baldur’s Gate 3 are fully engrossed in the game, as evidenced by the rapid filling of their save file space shortly after launch. The emergency hotfix was a necessary response to address this issue.

Larian Studios is continuously working on improvements and has also reactivated cross-saves in anticipation of the PlayStation 5 launch. Hotfix 3 is currently in progress and will provide further fixes in the near future.

Baldur's Gate 3 offers a vast virtual world filled with community debates, such as save scumming, and players eager to "fix" Shadowheart.

