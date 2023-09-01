Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Discover Shortcut to Recruit Karlach Early in Act 1

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have recently found a helpful tip to recruit the Tiefling companion, Karlach, early on in Act 1. Act 1 is the stage of the game where players have the opportunity to recruit various companions, including Astarion, Gale, and Karlach.

Typically, Karlach is one of the last companions that players recruit due to her location in Act 1. However, fans have discovered a shortcut to get to her fairly early in the game. A player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit shared the tip, stating that you can jump to Karlach from Zevlor’s room in the Grove.

In Act 1, the story revolves around the Druid’s camp in Emerald Grove and the Tieflings seeking refuge there. After a battle with Goblins at the Grove’s gate, players gain entrance to the Druid camp and meet the Tiefling Zevlor. Zevlor eventually moves to a secluded office in the Grove.

The shortcut to Karlach begins from Zevlor’s office. By taking the ladder out of the office and exiting into a cave, players can see Karlach in the distance. According to the Reddit post, players can jump across the river to reach her. The post suggests using a Potion of Glorious Vaulting or the Enhance Leap spell to assist with the jump due to the distance.

Fans have also discovered that Karlach can be found by jumping over stones in the nearby river, bypassing the need to go through the Blighted Village. However, Karlach remains inaccessible until players have fought the goblins outside the Grove for the first time.

This shortcut allows Karlach fans to recruit her early in subsequent playthroughs. It is an exciting discovery for players who want to explore different companion options in Baldur’s Gate 3.

