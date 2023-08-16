CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Baldur’s Gate 3: “Owlbear from the Top Rope” Strategy Breaks the Game

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3, released nearly two weeks ago, has already provided players with impressive average playtime. As a result, players have already found unique ways to exploit game mechanics. One such strategy, known as “Owlbear from the top rope,” takes advantage of Crushing Flight to deal over 1,000 damage in a single hit.

Redditor Fishbleb appears to have pioneered this strategy and noted that Crushing Flight scales with mass in a post. They stack an Enlarge spell on top of Owlbear wildshape and then use Crushing Flight from a high vantage point. Combining the weight of 5,005kg with the height of 22.5m, the attack deals a staggering 1,170 bludgeoning damage. Furthermore, Crushing Flight negates fall damage, allowing players to climb high and crush enemies from above.

Twitch streamer Ellohime also tried this strategy, adding Matt Mercer’s viral crate stacking trick to increase the overall height. Ellohime dubbed it “Owlbear from the top rope” and showcased 821 bludgeoning damage dealt to unsuspecting enemies below.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players the joy of discovering what the game allows them to do. Its complex systems interact in unexpected ways, often surprising even the developers themselves. As players explore and experiment, they uncover new possibilities and strategies.

If you’re not yet at this level, GameSpot’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guides hub can help you get started in this sprawling RPG.

