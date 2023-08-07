Switching Characters During Dialogue: A Request for Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3, the expansive CRPG, offers players a multitude of features, but for some, there is always a desire for more. As a player myself, I recently started a new save and immediately found myself longing for a feature that would allow me to switch between characters during dialogue.

During my playthrough as a Drow sorceress, I discovered that certain conversations would unexpectedly arise while exploring the game’s world. Often, the character I was controlling at the time was ill-equipped to handle these discussions. Leading the party with Lae’zel, a grumpy warrior, meant that she did most of the talking. Unfortunately, her abrasive nature often led to unnecessary conflicts.

I attempted to have Shadowheart take charge instead, but she too lacked the necessary charm early on. It would have been beneficial to have my charismatic sorceress step in for diplomacy purposes. In many instances, I resorted to save-scumming, which according to Alice B, is the preferred playstyle in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Switching characters during dialogue would not only allow for more effective role-playing, but it would also add a greater sense of immersion. Considering how vociferous the companions can be while traveling, it feels odd that more interactive conversations aren’t present during important moments. However, I do enjoy the unintentional chaos that arises from triggering conversations with the “wrong” character.

In terms of modding for Baldur’s Gate 3, there are already a variety of options available. Modders have introduced changes such as larger fonts and additional D&D spells. However, caution should be exercised when using mods so close to the official release.

Personally, I’ve seen a lot of demand for a mod that allows customization of a character’s appearance. As someone who enjoys unique and monstrous designs, this feature would greatly enhance my gameplay experience.

Are you also hoping for new features or changes, whether official or unofficial, in Baldur’s Gate 3? For more information on the creation of this massive RPG, you can read Jeremy’s “Baldur’s Gate 3 Making Of” article.