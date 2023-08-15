CityLife

Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrun Sets World Record at 10 Minutes

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Canada-based player Mae has stunned the gaming community with an impressive speedrun of Larian Studios’ PC game Baldur’s Gate 3. Completing the game in just 10 minutes and three seconds, Mae now holds the world record for the fastest completion time. This feat is causing many gamers to wonder if this time can be beaten.

Mae’s speedy playthrough included loading times and a strategic choice in starting character. To achieve this remarkable time, Mae chose the origin character Gale, who has the ability to blow themselves up using the Netherese Destruction Orb. This unique option enables players to skip a big boss fight and all of Act 3.

Mae meticulously planned their speedrun by casting Enhance Leap to improve Gale’s jumping distance, recruiting Shadowheart, and using Sanctuary to prevent single-target attacks against Gale. As they leveled up and learned Conjuration, Mae cleverly teleported past two major bosses, leading to Gale’s final stand.

While the average playtime for Baldur’s Gate 3 is around 31 hours, Mae’s record-setting completion time of 10 minutes seems unlikely to be surpassed. However, the gaming community eagerly awaits to see if anyone will attempt to beat this speedrun record. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC and will soon be released on PlayStation on September 6th.

