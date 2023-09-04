CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Beware of Accidentally Triggering a Fight in Baldur’s Gate 3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
A player of Baldur’s Gate 3 recently shared a cautionary tale about accidentally instigating a fight while trying to play with Scratch, the beloved canine companion in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a wide range of interesting characters, but Scratch has quickly become a fan favorite due to his lovable and loyal nature.

Players encounter Scratch during Act 1 and have the opportunity to convince him to join their Camp. Once he becomes a companion, players can interact with him, pet him, and even play fetch, which unlocks the option to summon Scratch as a familiar. There is even an achievement for playing fetch with Scratch.

However, one player discovered the consequences of accidentally hitting Scratch with the ball during a game of fetch. The dog became temporarily hostile and attacked the player. The player, unable to resolve the situation using a spell like Animal Friendship due to a lack of spell slots, attempted to flee, but found all of their non-party companions becoming hostile as well.

Faced with this predicament, the player decided to load a previous save, sacrificing about an hour and a half of progress.

Despite the setback, both the original poster and other commenters found it heartening to see that everyone else in the Camp was willing to defend Scratch. Even characters known for their dark nature understood the importance of not harming this beloved companion.

While this incident serves as a reminder to be cautious while playing with Scratch in Baldur’s Gate 3, it also highlights the emotional attachment players can develop for in-game companions.

Sources: Reddit

By Vicky Stavropoulou

