Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers One-Shot Strategy for Act 2 Boss

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has revealed a surprising strategy to defeat the final boss of Act 2 with a single hit. Reddit user GoldenThane shared their method on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, utilizing a special weapon and a clever tactic.

The weapon, called Twist of Fortune, features a unique Weapon Action called Blood Money. This ability deals an additional 3 piercing damage per 300 gold possessed by the target. GoldenThane used reverse pickpocketing to sneakily place 15,000 gold into the boss’ pockets before initiating the fight. They then unleashed the Blood Money ability, resulting in a massive amount of bonus damage.

In this specific case, GoldenThane used the strategy during the second phase of the Ketheric Thorm fight. By dividing the 15,000 gold by 300, they were able to unleash 50 ticks of Blood Money, resulting in 150 bonus damage on top of the regular attack. While this alone was not enough to defeat the boss, GoldenThane also employed other effects, such as the Illithid power “Cull the Weak,” to further weaken the enemy.

The Twist of Fortune mace can be obtained from Gerringothe Thorm, an NPC encountered just before this section of the game. This means that players can acquire the weapon and execute this strategy relatively early in Act 2.

Interestingly, this method may potentially be scalable for fights with even higher health pools. Users in the Reddit thread were discussing whether the one-shot strategy would work on the first encounter with Thorm when he is meant to be unkillable. A stack of 50,000 gold could bring his health down to zero, but the game prevents his death, causing the battle to become “softlocked.”

GoldenThane also shared another reverse pickpocketing tactic in a different thread, involving a cursed corpse and a major Act 3 foe. While more complex, this strategy offers a humorous and effective means of defeating a challenging opponent.

If players prefer a more traditional approach, a guide is available for navigating Act 2. Alternatively, there have been other notable community achievements in Baldur’s Gate 3, such as a player completing the game with the worst possible outcome for all characters and a speedrunner finishing the game in just ten minutes.

