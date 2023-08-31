Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Achieves Worst Possible Ending for Every Companion

In the vast and immersive world of Baldur’s Gate 3, player choices have a significant impact on the outcomes and endings of the game. While there are numerous possible endings, one player has managed to achieve the worst possible outcome for every companion they’ve encountered.

The player, known as Sparkism on Reddit, shared their experience, detailing the deliberate decisions they made to ensure the worst possible endings. This sparked a discussion among fellow players, with many expressing intrigue and astonishment at the player’s dedication to creating such a bleak outcome.

The post has received considerable attention, garnering 927 likes and 287 comments. Some players compared this achievement to the infamous quote from The Dark Knight, stating, “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”

Others marveled at the level of evil portrayed in the decisions made, stating, “That’s some high-quality evil.” These players found the deliberate actions taken to be fascinating and expressed the belief that playing the role of an antagonist can be rewarding in its own unique way.

However, there were also players who found the choices made in the game perplexing and questioned the motivation behind them. One commenter simply stated, “What madness would compel this?”

It is clear that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players the freedom to shape their own narrative and experience, resulting in a diverse range of outcomes. This player’s choice to pursue the worst possible endings demonstrates the extent to which players can influence the game world.

As the game continues to evolve, it is likely that players will discover even more intriguing patterns and possibilities in their quest to complete Baldur’s Gate 3. The player’s achievement serves as a testament to the depth and complexity of the game’s storytelling and decision-making mechanics.

Sources:

– Sparkism on Reddit