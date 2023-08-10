Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug: Wizard Unable to Level Up Due to Knowing Every Spell

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players can find various spell scrolls that allow characters to use magic, regardless of their class. This also applies to Wizards, who have the ability to permanently add spells to their spellbook by spending gold, as long as the spells are within their class’s capabilities.

However, a bug has been discovered by a player of Baldur’s Gate 3 that affects Wizards who have learned every available spell. The bug prevents them from leveling up if they are unable to learn new spells.

One Reddit user, Yourigath, encountered this bug while trying to level up their Half-Elf Wizard to level 10. Since their character already knew all the spells, they were unable to select two additional spells required for the level-up. As a result, the game considered the section as “choices pending,” making it impossible to progress further.

Fortunately, Yourigath found a workaround for this bug by using a mod called “Ritual Casting for Wizards” created by pchiller12345. This mod implements a feature from D&D Fifth Edition which allows Wizards to always have certain spells prepared. By downloading the mod, starting the game, saving, removing the mod, and saving again, the character was able to forget their ritual spells, tricking the game into thinking they had acquired them through the mod.

While this bug serves as a cautionary tale for Wizard players who want to learn every spell, it can be easily avoided. Not all spells, especially lower-level ones, are worth using a spell slot for, so players can be selective in which spells they choose to learn.

It is likely that Larian Studios, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, will address this issue with a future update, considering the number of hotfixes they have already released for other reported problems in the game.