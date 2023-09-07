Keeping Good Companions on an Evil Playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the popular video game Baldur’s Gate 3, players have the freedom to make choices that align with their preferred playstyles, including playing as an evil character. However, one obstacle players face is the potential loss of companions who disapprove of evil actions. This has led to a supposed trick discovered by a fan that allows players to keep good companions on an evil playthrough, although it likely involves a bug in the game.

A fan-favorite companion in the game, Minthara, can only be recruited by participating in a raid that two other companions, Karlach and Wyll, disapprove of. Typically, if Minthara joins the group, Karlach and Wyll will cut ties with the protagonist, signaling the start of an evil playthrough. However, an individual on Reddit claims to have found a way to proceed with the raid while still keeping Karlach and Wyll as companions.

According to the user, players must recruit Karlach and Wyll, kill them in camp, proceed with the raid, and then resurrect them after the evil deed is done. This convoluted process supposedly allows Karlach and Wyll to stay with the player but prompts them to question what happened during the raid. While some players have reported success with this method, others warn that it is likely a bug that may be patched by the game developer, Larian Studios, in the future.

Players who have attempted this trick have experienced mixed results. Some claim that it works with Karlach but not with Wyll, while others have encountered issues where Wyll leaves the party immediately when the fight begins. It is also worth noting that there are reports of the game finding ways to course correct and rectify these player actions.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding this trick and the potential for future updates to affect its effectiveness, it is advisable for players to exercise caution and avoid relying on this method. It is possible that Larian Studios may release a patch that retroactively resolves any inconsistencies caused by this bug.

Source: Brianna Reeves, Dexerto