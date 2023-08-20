Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Discovers Game-Breaking Monk Build

Baldur’s Gate 3, based on the fifth edition of D&D, has become a hub for creativity since its release. And now, a player named OrkoTheMage has shocked the community by creating a Monk build that deals an astonishing 168-320 damage per turn.

The build consists of 8 Levels in Monk’s Way of the Open Hand, 3 Levels in Thief Rogue, the Tavern Brawler feat, and a STR stat of 22. With this combination, the player can perform 2 Attacks + 3 Bonus Actions, resulting in 8 attacks dealing 21-40 DMG each, totaling 168-320 DMG per turn.

To make the build even more powerful, OrkoTheMage utilizes two specific pieces of gear: Gloves of Soul Catching and Boots of Uninhibited Kushigo found in Act 3.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has been in awe of the creativity and sheer strength of this build. Many players have praised its maximum damage potential. The Monk class, often overlooked by players, has finally gained recognition due to this build.

Some players have commented on the effectiveness of the Monk / Rogue multiclass, claiming it is the best in terms of damage output. They find it so overwhelming that it makes the game not enjoyable for the enemy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a unique melee experience for players who choose the Monk class. With OrkoTheMage’s build, the class shines brightly, revealing the limitless possibilities within the game. The community continues to find new ways to play, explore, and conquer, whether it’s unleashing nukes or forming all-Bard parties resembling KISS.