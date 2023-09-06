Baldur’s Gate 3 to Introduce Cross-Platform Co-op

Larian Studios, the developers of Baldur’s Gate 3, have confirmed in a recent interview that cross-platform co-op is on the roadmap for the game. While no specific launch date has been announced, the studio has indicated that they have a sense of when it is likely to arrive. Crossplay co-op has always been a goal for the game’s development.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a cooperative roleplaying game that allows players to embark on adventures with their friends. Currently, the game supports network and two-player split-screen co-op on PC and PS5. However, multiplayer gameplay requires all players to be on the same platform. To complicate things further, the game is also set to release on Xbox.

The good news is that crossplay co-op is in the works, allowing players to adventure together in Baldur’s Gate 3 regardless of the platform they’re playing on. According to Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, crossplay co-op wasn’t ready for launch but is part of the game’s roadmap. The studio is being careful not to announce a date until they are certain.

This announcement is particularly exciting for fans of cooperative RPGs, especially considering the recent news that the Xbox Series S version of the game will not support split-screen co-op due to hardware limitations. However, Larian Studios plans to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox before the end of 2023.

While there have been some concerns about the performance capabilities of the Xbox Series S, the game will soon be playable across all other consoles and PC platforms. This move towards cross-platform compatibility allows players to join forces with friends, regardless of the hardware they own.

Overall, the introduction of cross-platform co-op in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a welcome addition that will enhance the multiplayer experience for players. It eliminates the need to be on the same platform and opens up more opportunities for collaboration and adventure.

