Baldur’s Gate 3 to Receive Patch 1 with Over 1,000 Fixes and Tweaks

Larian Studios has been actively addressing issues with Baldur’s Gate 3 through multiple hotfixes, which have resolved more than 650 items. However, the studio is now preparing to release the game’s first patch, which appears to be a substantial update.

According to Larian boss Swen Vincke, the studio has plans to release “Patch 1,” in addition to a fourth hotfix, which will include over 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Following Patch 1, Patch 2 will be introduced and will incorporate some fan requests, although specifics were not provided.

Vincke expressed gratitude for the feedback received from players, stating that it has been rewarding. The current roadmap includes Hotfix 4, Patch 1 (with over 1,000 fixes and tweaks), and Patch 2, which will integrate certain requests.

Since its release earlier this month, Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly gained popularity, exceeding 875,000 peak concurrent players on the Steam charts. During its initial weekend, the game accounted for a significant portion of total playtime on Steam.

While the game has already launched on PC, it is scheduled for release on PS5 in early September. Larian has confirmed that fixes and improvements from the PC version will be implemented in the PS5 edition. An Xbox version is also under consideration; however, Larian intends to ensure smooth performance on both Xbox Series S and Series X before releasing the game.

