CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 to Receive Patch 1 with Over 1,000 Fixes and Tweaks

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 to Receive Patch 1 with Over 1,000 Fixes and Tweaks

Larian Studios has been actively addressing issues with Baldur’s Gate 3 through multiple hotfixes, which have resolved more than 650 items. However, the studio is now preparing to release the game’s first patch, which appears to be a substantial update.

According to Larian boss Swen Vincke, the studio has plans to release “Patch 1,” in addition to a fourth hotfix, which will include over 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Following Patch 1, Patch 2 will be introduced and will incorporate some fan requests, although specifics were not provided.

Vincke expressed gratitude for the feedback received from players, stating that it has been rewarding. The current roadmap includes Hotfix 4, Patch 1 (with over 1,000 fixes and tweaks), and Patch 2, which will integrate certain requests.

Since its release earlier this month, Baldur’s Gate 3 has quickly gained popularity, exceeding 875,000 peak concurrent players on the Steam charts. During its initial weekend, the game accounted for a significant portion of total playtime on Steam.

While the game has already launched on PC, it is scheduled for release on PS5 in early September. Larian has confirmed that fixes and improvements from the PC version will be implemented in the PS5 edition. An Xbox version is also under consideration; however, Larian intends to ensure smooth performance on both Xbox Series S and Series X before releasing the game.

For newcomers to Baldur’s Gate 3, GameSpot’s Baldur’s Gate 3 guides hub can provide helpful resources to get started.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The Third-Gen AirPods Now Available at a Discount on Amazon

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Daily Deals for Tuesday, August 15: PS5 Console, DualSense Controller, SSD Upgrade, Star Wars Lightsaber, LG Gaming Monitor, and More

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Blizzard Introduces Solo Self Found Mode for Diablo III

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Unlocking the Potential of Machine Learning in European Telecoms: Strategies for Successful Model Operationalization

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Third-Gen AirPods Now Available at a Discount on Amazon

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Daily Deals for Tuesday, August 15: PS5 Console, DualSense Controller, SSD Upgrade, Star Wars Lightsaber, LG Gaming Monitor, and More

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Blizzard Introduces Solo Self Found Mode for Diablo III

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments