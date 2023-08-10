Baldur’s Gate 3 Localisation Credits Controversy

On August 8, a member of the Brazilian Portuguese translation team for Baldur’s Gate 3 raised concerns about the lack of proper credit given to the individuals responsible for the video game’s localization. While Larian Studios credited the Altagram Group, the translation firm’s leadership was named, but not the actual workers who did the majority of the localization work.

Game Developer, which conducted an investigation into crediting issues in video games, highlighted that support studios were listed, but not the individual contributors who may have contributed to the game. This exclusion has been seen as a disappointment by many, as it undermines the celebration of the game’s release.

Eurogamer also reported on this issue and mentioned that Larian Studios claimed the problem stemmed from the list of staff provided by the localization firm. The studio has now requested a full list of staff for inclusion in an upcoming update, which will be patched into the game as Hotfix 3. It is worth noting that the game recently released Hotfix 2.1.

Recognizing the importance of official credits in the industry, the International Game Developers Association (IGDA) updated its Game Credits Guidelines earlier this year to ensure that workers receive specific and named credit for their contributions. These guideline updates aim to provide better opportunities for individuals to find future work in the gaming industry.

For more information on the latest news in the world of gaming, be sure to check out io9’s coverage on the release dates of Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek projects, updates on the DC Universe in film and TV, and the future of Doctor Who.