Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Fixes Genital Clipping Issue

The latest hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, addresses over 300 bugs and issues in the game, including an important one related to genital customization. The patch specifically resolves the problem of penises C and D clipping through certain githyanki clothing.

This fix comes as a relief for players who were experiencing this issue, as it was affecting the overall gameplay experience. With this update, characters in the game will no longer have their genitals improperly displayed through their attire.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is known for its extensive character customization options, allowing players to tailor various aspects of their avatars to their liking. However, some players have expressed the desire for even more options when it comes to genital customization.

While the game currently offers choices like circumcised or uncircumcised penises with different pubic hair styles, players have suggested additional options such as an enlarged clitoris or puffy labia for vulvas, as well as different sizes and shapes for penises. Some players have even suggested more fantastical options, like barbs or teeth on genitalia.

Overall, the hotfix demonstrates the developers’ commitment to addressing player concerns and improving the game’s experience. The inclusion of a diverse range of genital customization options is seen as a step towards creating a more inclusive character creator in future updates.

Players who own the game can now access the hotfix by enabling game updates.