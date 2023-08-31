Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch #2: Performance Improvements and New Features

Larian Studios has recently released Patch #2 for Baldur’s Gate 3, bringing substantial performance improvements to the highly acclaimed Dungeons & Dragons-based RPG. In addition to addressing bugs, the patch also introduces new features and enhances the overall user interface.

One of the notable additions in Patch #2 is the Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends. This feature allows players to dismiss co-op party members from their campaign, providing more flexibility and control. The patch also includes performance optimizations across the board, reducing the size of savegames for better efficiency.

Several UI improvements have been made in this update as well. Players now have the option to delete all but the latest campaign, freeing up storage space. New icons have been added to indicate whether equipped items belong to the selected character, another player’s character, or one of your own characters. Additionally, item rarity filters have been implemented in the inventory for easier item management.

The user interface has also been enhanced, with the “Your Turn” notification now specifying which character’s turn it is during gameplay. The character summary on level up will now accurately reflect changes in ability scores.

Alongside these changes, Larian Studios has fixed various blockers and issues reported by players. One of these fixes addresses an issue where players could potentially get stuck in combat because a player character couldn’t be selected to end their turn.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained significant attention since its launch, with players praising its tactical RPG combat, compelling story, and immersive world. IGN even gave it a perfect score of 10/10, calling it the new high-water mark for CRPGs.

With Patch #2, Larian Studios continues to refine and improve on an already impressive game. Players can look forward to more optimized performance, enhanced user interface, and a smoother gameplay experience.

Sources:

– [Source Article Title](source.com)