Larian Studios Working on Two Patches for Baldur’s Gate 3

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
Larian Studios is diligently working on two patches for Baldur’s Gate 3. The first patch aims to fix over 1,000 bugs and make various tweaks to the popular Dungeons & Dragons-based role-playing game. The second patch, in addition to bug fixes, will incorporate some of the most requested features by players.

Fans can expect the ability to customize the appearance of their characters during gameplay in one of these upcoming patches. Currently, character customization is only available during the initial creation process, leaving players unable to change their character’s appearance later on.

Despite the game’s size and complexity, Larian Studios has been quick to address bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3. The studio has already released three hotfixes, addressing issues such as crashes, progression blocks, and even unintended clipping of certain body parts.

Larian Studios has confirmed that all current and future improvements and fixes will also be implemented in the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The PlayStation 5 release is scheduled for September 6, alongside the Xbox exclusive Starfield. It is hoped that at least the first patch will be available by this date. However, Xbox owners may have to wait until 2024 to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 on their consoles.

