Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches with Impressive Player Numbers

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated PC game, has finally been released after years of development. Shortly after its launch, the game attracted a staggering number of players, exceeding 400,000 concurrent players on Steam. Within a day, this number climbed above 500,000, surpassing initial expectations.

The IT team at Larian, the studio behind Baldur’s Gate 3, had anticipated a maximum of 100,000 players. However, the unexpected surge in player numbers indicates the game’s immense popularity. Larian’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, expressed his astonishment at the figure, describing it as “mind blowing.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already established itself as one of the biggest PC launches of 2023, surpassing other notable titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the Resident Evil 4 remake. Currently, it holds the top-selling position on Steam.

Larian Studios, led by founder and creative director Swen Vincke, dedicated over six years and involved more than 400 individuals in the game’s development. Before its official launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 was made available on Steam early access, where it attracted over 2.5 million players who provided valuable feedback.

Vincke expressed pride in the team’s accomplishments and encouraged players to embark on an exciting adventure in the game’s beautiful and immersive universe. He emphasized the importance of choice, surprise, and agency in the game’s narrative.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently only available on PC, it is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 in September. An Xbox version may follow in the future, pending resolution of technical issues between Larian and Microsoft for the Xbox Series S.

As the game continues to gain popularity, GameSpot plans to provide a detailed review in the near future. In the interim, GameSpot offers a compilation of beginner tips and tricks to enhance the gaming experience in Baldur’s Gate 3.

