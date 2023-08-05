Baldur’s Gate 3 Exceeds 500,000 Concurrent Players Shortly After PC Launch

Baldur’s Gate 3, a highly anticipated PC game, has achieved significant success following its launch. Within hours of release, the game garnered over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam, which subsequently increased to over 500,000 just a day later. This exceeded the expectations set by Larian Studios, the game’s developer, as they were initially anticipating a maximum of 100,000 players.

Swen Vincke, the boss of Larian Studios, expressed how amazed he was by the overwhelming response the game received. Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing, echoed this sentiment, describing the figure of 500,000 concurrent players as “mind-blowing.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has established itself as one of the biggest PC launches of 2023, surpassing other notable titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the Resident Evil 4 remake. It currently holds the top-selling position on Steam.

The development process for Baldur’s Gate 3 spanned over six years, involving the contributions of more than 400 individuals. Despite its official launch, the game had previously been available on Steam Early Access, attracting over 2.5 million players who provided valuable feedback.

Swen Vincke expressed his pride in the game’s development, emphasizing the creation of a captivating universe where players can immerse themselves in adventure and make meaningful choices. He described it as a place full of surprises and where personal agency is greatly rewarded.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently exclusive to PC, it is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 in September. There are also plans for an Xbox version, pending resolution of technical issues associated with the Xbox Series S.

