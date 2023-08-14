Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Discover New Strategy for Massive Damage in Combat

With Baldur’s Gate 3’s second weekend underway, players are continuously finding innovative strategies for dealing immense damage in combat. One such strategy, named “Owlbear from the top rope”, has resulted in the most damage seen in the game so far, potentially exceeding the intentions of developer Larian Studios.

Twitch streamer Ellohime showcased this tactic by utilizing crate-stacking to elevate himself above his unsuspecting enemies. After transforming into an Owlbear, one of the largest playable characters in the game, Ellohime cast the Enlarge spell to further increase the Owlbear’s size. The genius lies in the fact that the Owlbear’s Crushing Flight attack scales with its mass, allowing for devastating damage. Moreover, Crushing Flight nullifies fall damage, enabling players to unleash destructive blows from above. A video clip presented a remarkable 821 points of bludgeoning damage inflicted by a 5005kg Owlbear torpedo launched over a distance of 30 meters.

The revelation that Crushing Flight’s damage is dependent on mass spread quickly throughout the Baldur’s Gate 3 community. Redditor Fishbleb shared a clip demonstrating an astonishing 1,170 points of damage. This newfound technique could prove useful for defeating challenging bosses.

While it may be necessary for Larian Studios to address the potential for excessive damage caused by Crushing Flight, the game’s unpredictable nature and open-ended gameplay design allow for such creative strategies. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a sprawling Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game that encourages players to experiment and discover what is possible. Even the development team at Larian Studios seems unaware of all the game’s secrets, as evidenced by their surprise at learning that players can play fetch with the dog companion.

The “Owlbear from the top rope” strategy perfectly embodies the spirit of Dungeons & Dragons, capturing the essence of the tabletop game’s unexpected and unique approaches to combat. Baldur’s Gate 3 excels at providing players with the freedom to explore and test their imagination.

For more information on Baldur's Gate 3, you can consult IGN's updated review in-progress.