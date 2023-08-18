Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck: An Enjoyable Experience with Some Technical Challenges

Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, is a highly anticipated RPG that offers a vast and immersive adventure. While it was initially designed for high-end gaming rigs, I decided to give it a try on Valve’s handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck. Although there were some technical hurdles, I found the game to be enjoyable overall.

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck comes with a few limitations. The game runs at a lower resolution of 1280 x 720, and it requires a minimum of 150GB of free storage space for installation. However, you don’t need a separate mouse and keyboard since the game supports Larian’s official controller layout. There are also community layouts available for customization. Some players have managed to use mods with the game, but it requires additional effort.

During my gameplay sessions, I encountered some technical issues. The characters sometimes appeared pixelated and faces were not well-defined. It was occasionally challenging to distinguish enemies from the environment during battles. The Steam Deck’s fan worked loudly like a jet engine, and the back of the device became extremely hot to touch. Additionally, the game consumed battery life quickly, with an estimated playtime of around an hour and 40 minutes on a full charge. Playing on a larger screen, such as a TV, magnified these visual problems.

Despite these challenges, I thoroughly enjoyed the game on the Steam Deck. It surprised me how much content was packed into this portable device. I have already played with multiple characters and discovered new areas and conversations each time. The game is vibrant and full of life, and interacting with its diverse characters is a delight. Co-op gameplay worked seamlessly for me, and my wife and I had a blast playing together.

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on a handheld device provides a more intimate experience, similar to the Nintendo Switch. Wandering through Faerûn with the Steam Deck in hand, I found myself immersed in the gameplay. While the gamepad controls were initially complex, they became intuitive over time. The only minor issue was difficulty picking up closely placed objects.

While I have only scratched the surface, with approximately 18 hours of playtime, my experience with Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck has been quite smooth. I am eager to continue my adventure on the PS5 utilizing cross-saves, but I anticipate spending a significant amount of time playing it on the Steam Deck as well.

Overall, despite some technical drawbacks, playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck has been an enjoyable experience. It’s a testament to the capabilities of this portable gaming device and a promising sign for the future of handheld gaming.