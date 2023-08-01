Baldur’s Gate 3: Director Teases Steam Deck Compatibility

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, Michael Douse, expressed excitement about playing the game on the Steam Deck. In a Twitter post, Douse highlighted the impressive quality of the models and cinematics in the game, while also mentioning ongoing optimization efforts to ensure solid performance.

The good news for players is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature full controller support at launch. However, split-screen co-op will not be available on the Steam Deck, most likely due to the device’s lower power compared to desktop systems. Nevertheless, players will have the option to connect the Steam Deck to a larger screen using a Docking Station.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers cross-save compatibility between PC and PS5, allowing players to seamlessly switch between platforms. This feature further enhances the gaming experience and flexibility for players.

Fans of the game can look forward to its release on August 3rd. The game is available for pre-order on GOG and Steam. As the release date approaches, many players are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Steam Deck and desktop Linux.

Overall, the compatibility of Baldur’s Gate 3 with the Steam Deck holds great potential for an immersive gaming experience. With its stunning visuals, optimized performance, and support for different platforms, Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to be one of the standout releases of the year.