Baldur’s Gate 3 Performance on PS5: A Close Look

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3, a highly acclaimed game that brings together the best of video games and Dungeons and Dragons, has made its way to the PlayStation 5. While it is primarily a PC-centric title, it transitions well to the console, delivering a creditable rendition of the game. However, there are performance concerns that arise, particularly in the later stages of the game.

Visually, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a good-looking game on the PS5. The graphics are not groundbreaking, but they work well with the elevated camera angle of the game. Up close, some limitations in lighting and model detail can be seen, but overall, the game looks perfectly fine, especially in outdoor scenes.

In terms of controls, the game is best played with a mouse and keyboard on its original PC platform. However, it also supports gamepad controls on both PS5 and PC. While the controls work fine in the beginning, they can become cumbersome as the game progresses and the number of abilities increases. Unfortunately, the traditional PC keyboard and mouse setup is not available on the console.

On the PS5, Baldur’s Gate 3 runs at ultra settings and 1440p resolution, mirroring the PC experience. The visual quality is on par with the PC version, with the only noticeable difference being the depth of field and improved shadows. The game offers a performance mode and a quality mode, both targeting 1440p resolution. The performance mode runs at a smooth 60fps, except for some dips in certain cutscenes and the city area in the third act.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a decent experience on the PS5. While there are performance issues in some areas, the game runs well for the most part. It may not be pushing the boundaries graphically, but it still offers an enjoyable gameplay experience for console players.

Definitions:
– FPS: Frames per second, a measure of the smoothness of motion in a video game or other animation
– Dynamic resolution: A technique used in video games to adjust the resolution dynamically based on the performance of the hardware, in order to maintain a consistent frame rate
– Performance mode: A mode in a video game that prioritizes higher frame rates over visual fidelity
– Quality mode: A mode in a video game that prioritizes visual fidelity over frame rate

Sources: (without URLs)
– Source article: Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 performance isn’t too shabby, but struggles to maintain 60fps
– FSR 2: FidelityFX Super Resolution 2, an upscaling technology developed by AMD for improving performance in video games

